World Skate has called on supporters to show their backing for skateboarding being included at Paris 2024 on social media.

The governing body has invited people to tweet with the hashtags #PushToParis, #SkateToParis and #GoSkateboardingDay to get behind their effort.

Paris 2024 proposed breakdancing, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing as their additional sports for the Games earlier this year.

It was claimed the sports would ensure the event in the French capital would be youth-orientated.

Paris 2024 will also open up the Olympic experience to the general public, allowing them to compete in events on the same course and in the same conditions as the Olympic athletes.

A skateboarding demonstration was given to the IOC Coordination Commission last month ©Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board recommended the sports for provisional inclusion in March, a recommendation which had been widely expected after the IOC Programme Commission gave them the green light.

The four sports are expected to be confirmed at the IOC Session here on Tuesday (June 25).

It remains a faint possibility they could still be dropped, however, if they do not meet the criteria set as the IOC Executive Board will make its final decision on the Paris 2024 programme at its meeting in December 2020.

The IOC will monitor the quartet of sports in the build-up to that date.

Skateboarding is due to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 with park and street events set to feature at the Games next year.