Russian Curling Federation President Dmitry Svishchev has suggested the organisation could offer to host stages of the Curling World Cup at its own expense following the suspension of the 2019-2020 season.

The World Curling Federation (WCF) announced yesterday that it had been forced into the "difficult" decision to suspend the event.

The governing body alleged Kingdomway Sports, the Chinese-based funding and promotional partner for the series, had breached their agreement earlier this year by refusing to make all payments as outlined in the contract.

The WCF claimed that despite its best efforts it has not been able to resolve this matter and has terminated its contract with Kingdomway Sports.

A four-year deal was signed last May between the WCF, the Chinese Curling Association and Kingdomway, a nutrition brand.

At the time, the WCF claimed "Kingdomway Sports, the promotional partner behind the Curling World Cup, sees the new competition as a key element in getting 300 million Chinese to take part in winter sports by 2022".

The WCF has reiterated their belief in the concept and said they would work hard with stakeholders to identify new funding partners to return the Curling World Cup to the international curling calendar.

Svishchev has suggested his federation could come to the WCF's aid following the suspension of the World Cup, which replaced the World Series of Curling.

Svishchev claimed it may be possible for Russia to host one or two of the competitions at its own expense in order to keep the series running.

The Russian Curling Federation have suggested they may be able to host events to keep the series going ©Getty Images

"For us it was good news that the World Cup came to curling, this is an independent tournament that requires serious training," he said, according to Russian news agency TASS.

"I'm sure that the World Federation will cope with this problem.

"In turn, we will have a management meeting tomorrow where we will discuss this issue and invite the international federation to accept or even two of the World Cup at their own expense.

"Tournaments are held in Dudinka and Sochi and in terms of training and funding are no less an event of importance, than the World Cup, so we will offer support to our big brother.

"The sponsor, unfortunately, at the last moment refused to finance, but from the point of view of organisation and costs, it is quite expensive.

"But if you take examples of other sports, all World Cups are self-sufficient events, where the organising party takes all the costs.

"I think we could also follow the same path: the sponsor is good, but we should also give an opportunity to the countries that take on the holding of the tournament to look for an opportunity to finance the competition."

Last year's event featured women's, men's and mixed doubles events.

It began in Chinese city Suzhou last September.

Omaha in the United States hosted the second leg, while the third leg took place in Swedish city Jönköping.

Winners from each leg gained an automatic spot in the grand final in Beijing and were joined by the hosts, the reigning world champions, the highest-ranked member association not yet qualified as a leg winner and an invited team.