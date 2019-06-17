FIFA has asked Saudi-backed satellite broadcaster BeoutQ to stop airing pirated feeds of the 2019 Women's World Cup from Qatari network BeIN Sports.

BeoutQ, launched in 2017, has allegedly broadcast every match from the ongoing event in France using footage from BeIN Sports, as reported by Al Jazeera.

FIFA and BeIN were boosted by a recent ruling from the Tribunal de Grande Instance in Paris, which found that the Arab Satellite Communications Organisation (Arabsat), based in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, had been distributing BeoutQ.

FIFA, who sold the Women's World Cup broadcasting rights for the region to BeIN, are "exploring legal options" over the pirate channel.

"FIFA is aware that unauthorised transmissions of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 are being made available across the Middle East and North Africa region, primarily Saudi Arabia, via the pirate broadcaster known as BeoutQ," a statement read.

"BeoutQ's unauthorised transmissions of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 are made available by way of Arabsat satellite frequencies.

"FIFA is therefore seeking the cooperation of Arabsat in addressing the misuse of FIFA's intellectual property.

"FIFA continues to explore each of its legal options as a means to address BeoutQ's unauthorised broadcasts."

BeoutQ allegedly used BeIN Sport footage to broadcast the men's 2018 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia ©Getty Images

The same issue occurred during the men's FIFA World Cup in Russia last year, with Saudi Arabia rejecting UEFA's claim that BeoutQ was based in the country at the time.

It is not just World Cups that are affected, however.

In January, FIFA, UEFA and the Asian Football Confederation issued a joint statement with the English Premier League, German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga denouncing "persistent and illegal screening" of games where beIN owns the Middle East rights.

BeIN is blocked in Saudi Arabia due to a wider political dispute with Qatar.

Saudi Arabia and its allies United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt all imposed a boycott on Qatar in June 2017, severing diplomatic and transport ties in response to allegations, rejected in Doha, that the country is supporting terrorism.

The conflict spilled into the 2019 Asian Cup when Qatar met hosts UAE in January's semi-final.

Qatar's national anthem was booed and bottles were thrown onto the pitch as they earned a 4-0 victory.