Five athletes, including a Paralympic gold medallist, have been nominated for the Americas Paralympic Committee (APC) athlete representative elections.

The APC claim the athlete representative is the voice of the Paralympic athletes for the Americas region.

The winner of the election will become a member of the APC Executive Committee.

Incumbent APC representative Ileana Rodriguez of the United States, elected at the 2015 Parapan Games in Toronto, is standing for re-election.

Also vying for the position is Chilean athlete Cristian Valenzuela, who won his country's first Paralympic medal.

Valenzuela won gold in the men's 5,000 metres T11 at the London 2012 Paralympics alongside guide Cristopher Guajardo.

Chilean athlete Cristian Valenzuela, who won his country's first Paralympic medal, is among the other contenders ©Getty Images

Argentinian table tennis player Giselle Muñoz, who has competed at every Paralympics since 2000 and won bronze at the 2011 Parapan Games in Guadalajara, is also standing for the position.

Shauna-Kay Tawani Hines, who competes for Jamaica in taekwondo, and Brazilian goalball player Simone Camargo are also candidates in the election.

The election will take place during the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games.

The election date is yet to be confirmed but will be between August 17 and 25 in the Proud Paralympian area, and all athletes competing at Lima 2019 are entitled to vote.

The 2019 Parapan American Games will take place between August 23 and September 1 and will feature more than 1,800 athletes competing across 17 sports.