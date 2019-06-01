Luxembourg finished top of the medals table as the Games of the Small States of Europe closed in Montenegro today.

The Luxembourg team ended the event with 77 medals, 26 of which were gold.

Their nearest challengers were Cyprus, second with 64 medals, while Iceland were third on 55.

Hosts Montenegro also enjoyed a successful event as they won a record 35 medals.

A Closing Ceremony, attended by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, brought the Games to an end.

"You showed to the world how big Olympic spirit is at your beautiful country," said Bach, who spent two days at the event.

IOC President Thomas Bach was a special guest at the Games ©Montenegro 2019

The Montenegrin Olympic Committee's Dusan Simonovic spoke of his pride at the nation having hosted the Games.

"Tonight we extinguish the Olympic Flame, but a warmth and glamour will remain in our hearts and will continue to be our inspiration and the memory of the path we crossed since June 2015 when the organisation of the Games has been awarded to us, until today, after five unforgettable days," he said.

"The days in which we – small, but so big – united in diversity, celebrated sport and the Olympic spirit."

Vladica Babic clinched the women's singles tennis gold medal with a three-set victory over Eleonora Molinaro Simon of Luxembourg.

Babic lost the opening set before recovering to win 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Romain Arneodo of Monaco sealed the men's singles title by defeating Luxembourg's Ugo Yann Nastasi 6-2, 7-6.