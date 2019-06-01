International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) President Rafael Santonja has congratulated Joan Campolier Montsant on his re-election as Mayor of Santa Susanna in Catalonia.

Montsant, a patron of the IFBB, will serve another four-year term in the role following a vote conducted earlier this week.

According to the IFBB, he has been the driving force behind the "Santa Susanna, World Capital of Fitness” motto, adopted after the region held the first World Fitness Championships in 2003.

Montsant was recognised for his work in fitness and bodybuilding by Santonja at the recent European Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding Congress.

IFBB President Rafael Santonja was among the first to congratulate the Mayor on his re-election ©IFBB

He was given the "spirit of IFBB" award in recognition of his long-term relationship with the IFBB and the sport.

Santonja and Montsant have enjoyed a close personal friendship for the best part of two decades.

The IFBB said Santonja had been among the first to congratulate Montsant on his re-election as Mayor of Santa Susanna, a Spanish municipality with a population of around 3,380 people.