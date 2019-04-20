Youssef Asmar claimed victory in front of his home crowd at the International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) Sweden Grand Prix.

Asmar won the over 80 kilogram competition in Malmo, ahead of team-mates Alaa Tillo and Bekim Nimani.

There was further success for the hosts in the classic bodybuilding up to 180 centimetres event, with Youzbashi Abdul Monaem the victor.

Spain’s Jose Gomez placed second and Andres Lindstrand third.

Tobias Kempe triumphed in the over 180cm event in an all-Swedish top three ahead of Strom Frederik and Robert Lofosen.

Six bikini fitness competitions also took place in Malmo, with Sweden clinching two gold medals.





Estonia, Norway, Spain and Ukraine also earned titles.

Men’s and women’s physique events were among the competitions, alongside wellness and bodyfitness disciplines.

The IFFB said the Grand Prix had been a great success in both participation and its level.

Some 15 countries took part in the Grand Prix, which offered world ranking points and cash prizes.