Berlin has been awarded the hosting rights to the 2023 World Archery Championships, while Pilsen in Czech Republic has been given the same year’s World Archery Para Championships.

The decision was taken by the World Archery Executive Board, which met in Dutch city 's-Hertogenbosch today prior to its Congress over the coming two days.

The two global events will act as the main qualification tournaments for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Paris, Shanghai and Guatemala City have also been named as future stages of the Archery World Cup.

The French capital will play host from 2021 to 2023 with Shanghai doing so from 2020 to 2024 and Guatemala City staging an event in 2020.

Next year’s line-up for the international circuit is now confirmed to consist of legs in Shanghai, Guatemala City and Berlin, plus the Archery World Cup Final in a city yet to be confirmed.

Berlin, which held the World Championships for the only previous time in 1979, became an Archery World Cup host in 2017.

"Appointing strong hosts for key events in the next Olympic cycle positions archery to take advantage of the first Summer Games in Europe since London," World Archery President Uğur Erdener said.

"We are confident that Berlin, which has hosted a stage of the World Cup since 2017, will deliver a World Championships of exceptional quality.

"The commitment of Paris as a stage of the Hyundai Archery World Cup in the lead-up to the Olympic Games in 2024 gives us an opportunity to build expertise, experience and audience in France - and will be beneficial for both our events and archery at the Games."

It was also decided in the meeting that a tournament in Sydney at 250 level will be added to the Indoor Archery World Series calendar this winter.

The 2021 World Archery 3D Championships, meanwhile, have been awarded to Terni in Italy.

The host cities of the Outdoor, Para and Youth World Championships in 2021 are yet to be announced.

Expressions of interest have been received, however, and their appointment is pending submission of final bid books.

The appointment of Barcelona 1992 Olympic champion Sébastien Flute of France as the technical delegate for Tokyo 2020 was also approved along with the restructuring of the World Archery events department following the departure of manager Chris Marsh later this summer.

Furthermore, a number of editorial bylaws were passed.

Executive Board and Committee elections will be one of the key items when the 53rd World Archery Congress is held in 's-Hertogenbosch.

The Congress comes on the eve of the World Archery Para Championships, running from June 3 to 9, and the World Archery Championships, due to take place from June 10 to 16.

World Archery opened the nominations process for its Executive Board and Committee elections in February.

Some 44 positions will be available, including first vice-president, vice-president and four spots on the World Archery Executive Board.

A total of 28 positions are available on World Archery's various committees at this year's elections ©World Archery

Five slots on the Board of Justice and Ethics are also up for grabs, as are 28 positions on World Archery’s various committees.

The nomination process for those positions was open until March 4.

In a statement published on its website, World Archery claims it is "committed" to gender equality and so nominations for female candidates were welcomed.

There are only three women on the 15-person Executive Board.

World Archery added that "to ensure the impartiality" of the Justice and Ethics Board, nominations for individuals who did not hold a position at any Member Association were also welcomed.

Executive Board members and Presidents of World Archery are ineligible for election to that Board.

The full set of documents for the Congress was released on March 13, according to World Archery's constitution.

This includes reports from the secretary general and chairs of the committees, financial reports and, lists of election candidatures and motions to be put to delegates.

The meeting is set to be streamed live online.

Reports of key decisions will be made available at the end of each day.