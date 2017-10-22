South Korea experienced mixed fortunes in the individual recurve finals on the last day of action at the World Archery Championships in Mexico City.

Im Dong Hyun came out on top in the men’s gold medal match at the Zócalo, but there was defeat for compatriot Chang Hye Jin in the women’s equivalent.

Second seed Im beat Chinese Taipei’s Wei Chun-Heng 6-5 following an 8-7 win in the shoot-off.

Olympic champion Chang, meanwhile, lost 6-4 to Russia’s Ksenia Perova.

The men’s bronze medal went the way of The Netherlands’ Steve Wijler, who defeated Russia’s Arsalan Baldanov 6-2.

Chinese Taipei’s Tan Ya-ting overcame the United States’ Mackenzie Brown 7-1 in the women’s bronze medal match.

In the women’s recurve team final, South Korea’s Chang Hye Jin, Choi Misun and Kang Chae Young beat home favourites Aida Roman, Mariana Avitia and Alejandra Valencia.

The South Korean trio shot two points less, 55-53, in the first set, but then averaged nearly 56 a set to win the next three and take the match 6-2.

South Korea won the women's recurve team event at the World Championships in Mexico City ©World Archery

Before meeting Mexico, they seeded first in qualification with a combined score of 2,038 points and claimed straight-set victories over Colombia, Georgia and China.

The world title is South Korea’s 13th in the division.

Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu-Hsuan, Tan Ya-Ting and Lin Shih-Chia took the bronze medal at the expense of China’s Zhang Dan, Cao Hui and Lan Lu.

The men’s recurve team final saw Italy’s Mauro Nespoli, Marco Galiazzo and David Pasqualucci defeat France’s Jean-Charles Valladont, Thomas Chirault and Pierre Plihon in straight sets.

The 6-0 triumph earned their country a second world title in the category.

In the bronze medal match, South Korea’s Kim Woojin, Oh Jin Hyek and Im Dong Hyun registered a 6-0 victory over Canada’s Crispin Duenas, Brian Maxwell and Hamilton Nguyen.

In the mixed team recurve final, South Korea's Kang and Im thrashed Germany's Lisa Unruh and Florian Kahllund 6-0.

Great Britain's Naomi Folkard and Patrick Huston claimed the bronze medal after overcoming Japan's Tomomi Sugimoto and Takaharu Furukawa 5-3.