Preparations for major events and the schedule for next season across all disciplines will be among the main topics when the International Ski Federation (FIS) holds its calendar conference in Croatia this week.

A total of 70 meetings are planned during the six-day event, which concludes with the FIS Council meeting on Sunday (June 2).

The conference is the largest gathering of officials responsible for the organisation of competitions in events governed by the FIS.

Four days of committee meetings begins tomorrow, before the FIS President's Conference takes place on Saturday (June 1), where the main focus will be the approval of the FIS accounts.

The FIS Council meeting, where the proposals submitted by the Technical Committees will be considered and approved, follows the next day.

FIS President Gian-Franco Kasper will be among the attendees at the calendar conference this week ©Getty Images

Among the key agenda items will be presentations from the Organising Committee for the 2023 Alpine World Ski Championships in Courchevel-Méribel 2023.

The conference comes after organisers held their first coordination group meeting last week.

The six candidates for World Championships in several disciplines due to be held in 2024 and 2025 will also be in attendance.

The FIS announced earlier this month that it had received bids for the 2025 Alpine World Ski Championships from Crans Montana in Switzerland, Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany and Saalbach in Austria.

Trondheim in Norway has applied for the 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, Krasnoyarsk in Russia has applied for the 2025 FIS Freestyle, Snowboard & Freeski World Championships and Harrachov in the Czech Republic has applied for the 2024 FIS Ski Flying World Championships.

The competition calendars for each of the FIS disciplines are also set to be confirmed this week.