Norway's Mari Leinan Lund has become the first female Nordic combined representative on the International Ski Federation (FIS) Athletes' Commission.

Elections for the 2019-2021 Athletes' Commission were held during each of the World Championships this year.

A male and female representative of each discipline was chosen, with a Nordic combined female athlete added to the group for the first time.

The 19-year-old Lund has represented Norway at a number of junior competitions.

“I’m looking forward to my first meeting in FIS," she said.

"It sounds very exciting and I’m glad that I’ve gotten this opportunity.

"My motivation to participate in the Athletes' Commission is to get a new vision on how Nordic combined functions as a sport, not only through an athlete’s eyes but also from the outside and to use this knowledge to help inspire other young women to start with Nordic combined."

Finland's Ilkka Herola has been elected the men's Nordic combined representative of the FIS Athletes' Commission ©Getty Images

On the men’s side, Ilkka Herola of Finland will succeed France’s Maxime Laheurte, who stepped down after serving two terms.

“My motivation as a representative is to deliver and try to push for the athletes' wishes and ideas," Herola said.

"It's also interesting to take part in the organisation beside other athletes and disciplines.

"It will be a great opportunity to widen my way of thinking.“

The election results will be confirmed by the FIS Council at its next meeting on June 2 in Croatia.