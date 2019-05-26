Brady Ellison of the United States has won his eighth Archery World Cup gold medal after triumphing in the men's recurve event in Antalya.

He dominated in his gold medal clash with Steve Wijler of the Netherlands, crushing him 6-0.

“From the very first arrow I shot on the practice field I just knew I was gonna be on and that I was gonna have a good day,” Ellison said.

It was his second victory of the World Cup season, with the American also taking gold at the season-opener in Medellin.

Bronze went to Turkey’s Mete Gazoz after a 7-3 defeat of Italy's Mauro Nespoli.

In the women's recurve final, China's Zheng Yichai beat Russia's Sayana Tsyrempilova 6-4 to collect the gold medal.

Chinese Taipei took gold in the women's team recurve final at the Archery World Cup in Antalya ©World Archery

Chinese Taipei's Tan Ya-ting came back from 4-0 down to edge past Mexico's Alejandra Valencia in a shootout and receive the bronze.

Tan was also successful alongside team-mates Peng Chia-mao and Lei Chien-ying in the women's team recurve final, winning 5-1 against Mexico.

The recurve men’s team gold medal went to China, who beat Italy 5-1.

Russia and the United States were the victors in the women and men's bronze-medal fixtures, respectively.

Today's action concluded the Archery World Cup in Antalya.