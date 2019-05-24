Spain's Miguel Alvarino Garcia and Elia Canales only dropped three set points in three fixtures on their way to the final of the Archery World Cup in Antalya.

The eighth seeds eased past the United States 6-2, before thrashing Moldova 6-0 at Antalya Archery Field.

In their semi-final clash, they surprised fourth seeds China with a 5-1 victory to progress to the gold medal clash.

“I’ve never shot like this before, I’m feeling really comfortable," Alvarino Garcia said.

"I’m at one of the best points of my career.

"I also feel the bow is working really good.

"My psychology is really strong, I’m ready for anything.

“I really wanted to shoot a final, I knew it was going to happen one day soon.”

South Africa made the final of the compound mixed team event at the Archery World Cup in Antalya ©World Archery

Spain will meet Russia in the final after Erdem Irdyneev and Elena Osipova beat hosts Turkey 5-3.

Turkey and China will fight it out for the bronze medal.

In the compound mixed team event, South Africa will contest the gold medal following a shoot-off triumph against Turkey after their semi-final ended at 156-156.

Their opponents will be Denmark, who narrowly defeated Italy 155-153.

Turkey will again feature in the bronze medal clash, this time against Italy.

The competition continues tomorrow with the compound individual and team finals.