Red Square in Moscow will host this year’s Hyundai Archery World Cup final, World Archery announced today.

It will be the first international archery event to take place in Russia since the 1980 Olympic Games.

The final will take place from September 6 to 7.

The Russian capital will thus be the final stop on a series that has already taken in Medellin and Shanghai, and which will start again in Antalya tomorrow before moving on to Berlin.

Red Square is the latest in a long list of iconic locations for the season-ending event.

Previous editions have been held in archery arenas built under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Stadio dei Marmi in Rome and the Zocalo central square in Mexico City.

A total of 383 athletes from 54 countries will take part in the third leg of the Archery World Cup that starts in Antalya, Turkey tomorrow ©World Archery

Archery’s international circuit was launched in 2006 and is into its 14th season in 2019.

Last year’s Hyundai Archery World Cup Final was held in Samsun, Turkey.

Meanwhile, the third stage of the World Cup circuit is about to get under way in another Turkish venue.

There are four automatic World Cup final qualification spaces available in Antalya, offering archers the chance to join those who have already earned a place in Moscow – Sara Lopez of Colombia, Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands, Braden Gellenthien and Brady Ellison of the United States, and South Korea’s So Chae-won, Lee Woo-seok and Kang Chae-young.

A total of 383 athletes from 54 countries will be taking part, with qualiifications and eliminators taking place at Okculuk Tesisleri and finals being held on Konyaalti Beach.

Action will start tomorrow with compound and recurve qualifications.

There will be three individual defending stage winners from 2018 – Ksenia Perova of Russia in recurve women, Schloesser in compound men and home archer Yesim Bostan in compound women.