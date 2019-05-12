Lee Woo-seok defeated fellow South Korean and Rio 2016 team gold medallist Kim Woo-jin to take gold in the recurve men’s event as the Archery World Cup concluded in Shanghai today.

The 21-year-old world number one had already seen off the 26-year-old double world champion and world number three on two occasions – at last year’s World Cup in Antalya and at the opening World Cup of this season in Medellin.

But the more experienced archer had beaten him to titles last year at the Asian Games and Archery World Cup final.

Speaking ahead of their latest meeting in Yuanshen Stadium, Kim had told World Archery: “I’m ready for the fight – this time I’m going to win.”

But results proved otherwise as he lost his second successive World Cup final having been beaten by Brad Ellison of the United States, who earned bronze in Shanghai by scoring 89 out of 90 against Sjef van den Berg of the Netherlands, in Medellin.

In a final that did not see either man at their best, Lee only required an eight with his last arrow to win 6-2.

“I didn’t really think I was ready for this event, I wasn’t shooting good, but I’m happy the result was good,” Lee, who is in only his second international season, told World Archery.

South Korea’s Kang Chae-young finished the day with golds in the recurve women's singles and team events at the Archery World Cup in Shanghai ©World Archery

“I feel about 60 per cent.

“I’m satisfied with the gold but I still have much to improve, including the balance in my technique and stopping arrows going left and right.”

Kim said: “Even if he’s my team-mate, I treat the match like any other, as if he was a competitor from another country.

“I will try my best at the World Championships and I’m looking forward to showing how well I can perform.”

The recurve women’s event went to South Korea’s Kang Chae-young, who beat Japan’s Tomomi Sugimoto 6-0.

Kang, 22, won the opening World Cup in Medellin, thus claiming her automatic place in the World Cup final that will be held from the June 3 to 16 at 's-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.

It means the second automatic qualification spot in the recurve women's event will instead be awarded on ranking position at the end of the season.

“I never expected that I would do so well like this so at the moment I’m very satisfied,” said Kang, who had never finished on the World Cup podium before this season.

Tan Ya-ting of Chinese Taipei beat Malaysia’s Nur Afisa Abul Halil 6-2 to earn the bronze medal.

Kang left Shanghai with two gold medals, having helped South Korea’s world champions extend their unbeaten run in the women’s team competition to six tournaments stretching back 21 months.

Kang, Choi Mi-sun and Chang Hye-jin beat the Chinese trio 6-0.

Chinese Taipei beat Iran 6-2 in the bronze medal match and picked up two golds in the team events as their men beat Turkey 5-1 and their mixed team won gold, also against Turkey, winning 6-0.

The third Archery World Cup of the season will be held in Antalya, Turkey from May 20 to 26.