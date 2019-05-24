Holders Britain, Australia and United States made it two victories from two at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation Women's Under-25 World Championships in Thailand today.

Day two at Suphanburi Stadium saw the second round of pool matches and Britain demolished the hosts 73-10 as they continued their bid to retain the title.

It meant a second defeat for the Thais who lost 35-16 to South Africa in the first match of the tournament yesterday after the Opening Ceremony.

South Africa could not back that result up as they were hammered 81-8 by a Japan side who lost 47-30 to Britain on day one.

The results mean Britain top Pool A as the only side with a 100 per cent record.

Another win for our GB 🇬🇧 U25 women at the World Championships in Thailand 🙌 Well done Ladies 😁



GBR 🇬🇧 73 - 10 🇹🇭THA #TogetherWeAreGB @_IWBF @Paralympics pic.twitter.com/RYCFrJ6CNT — BritishWheelchairBball (@BritWheelBBall) May 24, 2019

In Pool B, the US lead the way on points difference from Australia, who also have two wins from two.

The Americans thrashed Germany 62-11 today and Australia defeated Turkey 53-24.

Both sides will meet each other when pool play finishes tomorrow to decide who tops the group, with Germany and Turkey also locking horns to avoid finishing last.

All eight teams will qualify for the quarter-finals regardless of their pool position, which will determine who plays who in the last eight.

The knockout rounds will begin on Sunday (May 26).