Fourteen-year-old Waris Thamla-Aied is among the 12 players who have been named on hosts Thailand’s team for the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation Women’s Under-25 World Championships in Suphanburi.

Thamla-Aied is the youngest member of the team, which has an average age of 19.

Nuttaporn Lasopa is the only player with major international tournament experience having competed as part of Thailand’s senior women’s team at last year’s Asian Para Games in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.

Also on the team are Ratree Tawongsa, Pimjai Putthanoi, Thitirat Pengprasitthipong, Saowalak Nanthasombat, Weerada Patitang, Sabeeroh Leemoh, Techinee Duang-In, Titinan Anongchai, Banthita Wongduean and Saranjit Kohoudheng.

The dozen players will be led by head coach Ali Arda Ozturk, who will be assisted by Tawatchai Jaisin, Akapo Kunpradit and Erdener Atalan.

Wootisak Pinwiset is the team manager.

Eight nations will compete at the 2019 IWBF Women’s Under-25 World Championships ©IWBF

This year’s event, due to begin on Thursday (May 23) and conclude on May 28, will mark the first time that a Thai national women’s wheelchair basketball team has competed on the world stage at either junior or senior level.

By hosting and participating in the competition, Thailand hopes to raise the standard of wheelchair basketball and help develop the sport for women in the country, as well as encourage more people to play the game.

Reigning champions Great Britain will return to defend their title in Suphanburi.

This will be their third consecutive appearance along with Australia, Germany and Japan, who also took part in the 2011 and 2015 editions.

The United States did not participate in the 2015 tournament, but will try to repeat their 2011 triumph in Canadian city St. Catharines.

South Africa also return following their absence four years ago, while Turkey will join Thailand in making their debut at the tournament.