Organisers of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games held a flash mob on skis as part of the celebrations marking 1,000 days to go until the event.

As reported by China.org.cn, participants included Organising Committee officials and athletes from Beijing’s figure skating and curling teams.

They gave performances of curling, figure skating, ice hockey, short track speed skating and speed skating.

Among the other people taking part in the flash mob were Chinese athletes Yang Yang and Han Xiaopeng, Olympic gold medallists in short track speed skating and freestyle skiing aerials, respectively.

They were joined by actors Tong Liya, Chen Xiaoduo and Yun Fei in singing the songs "Beijing Welcomes You" and "Me and My Motherland".

Students from Beijing's high schools and primary schools also participated.

Double Olympic gold medal-winning short track speed skater Yang Yang was among those who took part in the flash mob ©Getty Images

China launched its 1,000-day countdown to the 2022 Winter Olympics earlier this month with a lavish celebration in Beijing, which is due to become the only city in the world to host both a Summer and Winter Games.

Actor Jackie Chan took part in the activities along with officials from the International Olympic Committee, including vice-president Juan Antonio Samaranch junior.

China, which topped the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics medal table, won only one gold medal – courtesy of short-track speed skater Wu Dajing in the men's 500 metres event – at last year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Beijing aims to boost the number of Chinese taking part in winter sports to 300 million, or 22 per cent of the population, by the start of the 2022 Olympics.

Ski resorts have multiplied in the country since Beijing won its bid for the Games in 2015.

The Winter Olympics will be held across three zones – Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.