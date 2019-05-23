Iran's Asian Games steeplechase gold medallist Hossein Keyhani has received a provisional suspension after testing positive for erythropoietin (EPO).

Keyhani received a "notice of allegation" from the Athletics Integrity Unit and could face a ban of up to four years.

Hossein Keyhani set a new national and Asian Games record last year in the 3,000m steeplechase ©Getty Images

EPO is a hormone that acts on the bone marrow to stimulate red blood cell production.

The 29-year old Keyhani won the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, setting national and Asian Games records with a time of 8mins 22.79secs.

Yesterday saw Bahrain's Olympic silver medallist Eunice Kirwa receive a temporary suspension after testing positive for the same substance.