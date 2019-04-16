Trek-Segafredo have suspended Colombian rider Jarlinson Pantano following a positive test for erythropoietin.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) had announced the 30-year-old had provided a positive sample for the banned blood booster erythropoietin in an out-of-competition test on February 26.

The test was claimed to have been planned and carried out by the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF),

CADF at the independent body mandated by the UCI, in charge of defining and implementing the anti-doping strategy in cycling.

Pantano has the right to request analysis of the B sample.

Pantano had last raced at the Volta a Catalunya in March, where he pulled out after the opening stage.

Trek-Segafredo expressed their disappointment following the positive test and confirmed Pantano had been suspended.

Jarlinson Pantano has been suspended by Trek-Segafredo following his positive test ©Getty Images

"It is with deep disappointment that we have just learned that our rider, Jarlinson Pantano, has been notified of an adverse analytical finding in a sample collected during an out of competition control carried out by the CADF," Trek-Segafredo stated.

"In accordance with our zero-tolerance policy, he has been suspended immediately.

"We hold our riders and staff to the highest ethical standards and will act and communicate accordingly as more details become available."

Pantano won the king of the mountains classification at the 2014 edition of the Tour de France, while he won the 15th stage of the Grand Tour in 2016.

He competed for Colombia in the men’s road race at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Pantano won a stage of the Volta a Catalunya last year.