Greece's absence on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is set to end with Spyros Capralos being proposed for election as a member here today.

Greece has been without an IOC member since 2015 when Lambis Nikolaou reached the age limit of 80 having been represented continuously since its formation since 1894, including having the founding President, Demetrius Vikelas.

Capralos, a former water polo player, who represented Greece at the 1980 and 1984 Olympic Games in Moscow and Los Angeles respectively, has been President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) since 2009.

He is one of 10 candidates proposed for membership at the IOC Session here between June 24 and 26.

A notable name is Laura Chinchilla, the former President of Costa Rica.

Others put forward include Algeria's Mustapha Berraf, President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, and Narinder Batra, head of the Indian Olympic Association.

Batra is also President of the International Hockey Federation.

Kee Heung Lee, President of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, will also stand for election.

The memberships of Berraf, Batra and Lee will all be linked to their positions and they will cease to be part of the IOC if they lose their positions.

Capralos is being proposed as an "individual member", meaning he will continue to be an IOC member even if he ceases to be HOC President, although at 64 his time will be limited until he reaches the mandatory age-limit of 70.

Others proposed for individual membership include Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir.

The 48-year-old is President of the Indonesian Olympic Committee and former owner of Serie A football club Inter Milan.

There are four candidates from Africa being put forward.

They are Ntsama Assembe Celestine Odette Epse Engoulou from Cameroon, Matlohang Moiloa-Ramoqopo from Lesotho, Filomena Maria Spencer Africano Fortes from Cape Verde and Tidjane Thiam from Ivory Coast.

More follows