Patrick Baumann, one of the most influential figures in world sport, has died while attending the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

The 51-year-old Swiss, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, passed away following a heart attack.

IOC President Thomas Bach called the news a "great shock".

He has asked for the Olympic flag to be flown at half-mast at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne and at Buenos Aires 2018 for three days.

The IOC will also hold a memorial in the Youth Olympic Village.

As well as his IOC membership, Baumann was also President of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) and secretary general of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

He was President of the Winter Youth Olympic Organising Committee for the Lausanne 2020 Games and the Coordination Commission chair for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.

In addition, he was a Council member of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) and an Executive Committee member of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

He was appointed to the International Advisory Board of the World Academy of Sport and was a member of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport.

Some had tipped him to one day become President of the IOC.

Patrick Baumann held numerous roles in world sport ©Getty Images

"This is a great shock, which has hit us all very hard," said Bach.

"We can hardly believe this terrible news.

"Particularly since, even today, we have seen him working hard, as we always knew him, for the sport he loved.

"We lose a young and sympathetic leader full of hope who was standing for the future of sport.

"Our thoughts are with his wife, his children and his family."

Baumann could speak five languages and had a "remarkable" academic record.

"On behalf of the entire FIBA family, I wish to express our deepest sympathies and pass on our condolences to Patrick's wife Patricia, their family and loved ones," said FIBA President Horacio Muratore.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this very difficult time.

"Patrick was a lot more than FIBA's secretary general and an IOC member.

"He was a very close friend of mine as well as to countless people in the basketball family and the wider sport community.

"Under his leadership, FIBA moved forward by leaps and bounds, with the organisation modernising itself to the extent of becoming a model which fellow International Federations followed."

Buenos Aires 2018 organisers expressed their "profound sadness".

"Patrick was a brilliant sport leader and a great person," said Gerardo Werthein, President of the Organising Committee.

"My sincere condolences to his loved ones and to all those who, like me, are saddened by this sudden loss."

