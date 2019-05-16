Brazil's Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze performed solidly once more to extend their lead at the 49erFX European Championships in Weymouth in England.

The Olympic champions followed a fourth-place finish with two runners-up spots to move onto 21 points at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy.

They are some way ahead of second-placed Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz, the reigning world champions from the Netherlands who sit on 32 points.

Great Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey are third with 52 points.

In the 49er, Spain's Diego Botín le Chever and Iago López Marra have moved into the lead ahead of Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallists Peter Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand.

They have 34 points to their rivals' 42 after finishing 11th, second and third today.

Britain's Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell are up to third with 49 points.

Great Britain's John Gimson and Anna Burnet have taken the lead in the Nacra 17 ©Getty Images

Britain's John Gimson and Anna Burnet took the lead at the Nacra 17 event on 26 points.

They won round 10, finished second in round 12 and ranked sixth in round 11.

World champions Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy have dropped from first spot to third with fourth, 10th and third-place finishes today.

They have 29 points, two less than Denmark's Lin Cenholt and CP Lübeck in second.

Cenholt and Lübeck had first, second and third-place finishes today.

At the Finn European Championships in Greece's capital Athens, British Olympic champion Giles Scott is still out in front after ending day four on 28 points.

He has a 15-point lead over world champion Zsombor Berecz of Hungary, while New Zealand's Andy Maloney is a further seven back in third.