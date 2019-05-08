The 2018-2019 Swiss Students Sports Awards were staged in Lucerne, host city of the 2021 Winter Univerisade.

Around 130 athletes attended the ceremony, presented by Swiss television star Beat Antenen.

President of Swiss University Sports Mike Kurt gave an opening speech, underlining the importance of dual careers for athletes.

European University Sports Association representative Daniel Studer presented an award to Lausanne University's women’s volleyball team, winners of the 2018 European Universities Games in Portuguese city Coimbra.

Thomas Heiniger and Florian Schmid, silver medallists in the badminton men’s doubles in Coimbra, also received an accolade.

Last Friday, the Swiss Students Sports Awards took place.🏅 In addition to honoring the medal winners from Swiss University Sports, Winteruniversiade 2021 Managing Director Urs Hunkeler took the stage to present the upcoming 30th Winter Universiade in Central Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/daBub5ZZNe — Winter Universiade 2021 (@Lucerne2021) May 6, 2019

Jonas Egger was handed the Swiss Students Sport Award 2018 after taking two gold medals and one bronze at the World University Orienteering Championships in Finland last year.

The final award went to Amélie Dupasquier, a double silver medallist in Alpine skiing at this year's Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk.

The head of the Swiss delegation at Krasnoyarsk 2019, Christoph Böcklin, was on hand to present Dupasquier with the award.

Proceedings ending with an interview with Urs Hunkeler, managing director of the Winter Universiade, about the journey from Krasnoyarsk 2019 to Lucerne 2021.

The Swiss city is due to hold the international multi-sport event from January 21 to 31 in 2021.