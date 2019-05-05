Slovenia's Primož Roglič sealed a second successive overall victory at the Tour de Romandie by winning the fifth and final stage in Geneva.

The Jumbo-Visma rider completed the individual time trial 13 seconds faster than Victor Campenaerts – who recently broke the one-hour distance record – to end 49 seconds ahead of his nearest challenger in the general classification, Portugal's Rui Costa.

Britain's Tour de France holder Geraint Thomas finished third overall, 1min 12sec behind Roglič.

The Slovenian crossed the line in 19:58 to clinch his third stage victory of the race.

Primož Roglič won three stages on his way to securing his second straight Tour de Romandie triumph ©Getty Images

It provides Roglič with the perfect preparation for the upcoming Giro d'Italia, which begins on Saturday (May 11).

The 29-year-old was in pole position to wrap up the overall title after he won a weather-affected fourth stage yesterday.

He carried that form into today, dominating the field to consolidate his advantage.

The Giro d'Italia starts with an individual time trial in Bologna and concludes in Verona on June 2.