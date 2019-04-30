Slovenia’s Jan Tratnik won the prologue event as action began today at the Tour of Romandie in Switzerland.

The Barhain-Merida rider triumphed in 5 min 6sec in the 3.8 kilometres warm-up stage around the town of Neuchâtel.

Reigning champion Primož Roglič, who competes for Team Jumbo-Visma, completed a Slovenian one-two after finishing a second behind.

Switzerland’s Tom Bohli of UAE Team Emirates was third in the same time.

Germany's Tony Martin of Team Jumbo-Visma and Great Britain's Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas of Team Ineos, making their first outing since taking over from Team Sky, were four seconds off the pace in fourth and fifth, respectively.

The first stage of the main race is due to take place tomorrow.

It will take the peloton on a 168.4km run from Neuchâtel to La Chaux-de-Fonds.

The event is scheduled to run through to Sunday (May 5).

Tomorrow will also see the one-day Eschborn-Frankfurt race held in Germany.

UAE-Team Emirates' Alexander Kristoff will be seeking to defend his title and earn his fifth triumph at the event in six years.

The 187.5km route includes eight climbs and a finish that is set to be in a bunch sprint.

"Four successes in a row make this race a special event for me," Kristoff told CyclingPub.

"I have many great memories that are added year after year.

"I can be so competitive in this race because we usually reach the sprint after a very intense event.

"I can't ask for anything better given my characteristics."