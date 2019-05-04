Slovenia's Primož Roglič won stage four at the Tour de Romandie to strengthen his overall lead heading into tomorrow's finale.

Roglič triumphed on a stage reduced by 70 kilometres due to poor weather conditions.

He crossed the line in a time of 2hr 42min 21sec following the 105.3km journey from Lucens to Torgon.

Roglič, who rides for the Jumbo-Visma team, broke clear of Britain's Hugh Carthy on the finishing straight to set up victory on tomorrow's fifth and final stage, a time trial around the streets of Geneva.

Portugal's Rui Costa of UAE Team Emirates, who is 12 seconds adrift in the overall classification, took second place to keep his faint hopes of winning the race alive.

Britain's Geraint Thomas, riding for Team Ineos for the first time since the name change from Team Sky - was third today and sits fourth behind Frenchman David Gaudu on the overall standings.

Race organisers made the decision to considerably shorten the stage owing to temperatures of minus two degrees celsius and forecasted wind and snow at Col des Mosses.

It meant the majority of the climbing was cut from the stage.