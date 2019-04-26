Third-seeded Czech Petra Kvitová battled back from a set down to beat Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova as she progressed to the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open.

Sevastova broke twice to establish a 4-0 lead before going on to win the first set, but Kvitová rallied to triumph 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 at the German city’s Porsche-Arena.

It ensures the world number three a place in the last four of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Premier event for the third time.

Standing between her and the final is sixth-seeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens, who defeated fifth-seeded German Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-4.

"It was really difficult today but I am very happy to be in the semi-final," Kvitová told Agence France-Presse.

"I feel good and healthy."

Top seed Naomi Osaka of Japan is through to the last four ©Getty Images

Also through to the penultimate round is top seed Naomi Osaka of Japan.

She overcame Croatia's Donna Vekić 6-3, 4-6, 7-6.

Osaka's semi-final opponent is Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, who was leading Belarus' Victoria Azarenka 3-0 in the deciding set when her opponent was forced to retire.

Azarenka won the first set 7-5 before Kontaveit took the second by the same scoreline.

Competition will continue at the indoor clay court tournament tomorrow.

The final is scheduled for Sunday (April 28).