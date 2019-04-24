Mexican city Aguascalientes is set to host the Pan American Badminton Individual Championships, which are due to begin tomorrow.

The competition at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez follows the team event in February, which was won by Canada.

Canada will be well represented in the women's singles, with the country boasting the top two seeds.

Michelle Li, the top seed, will be hoping to retain the title she claimed last year in Guatemala.

It was the third time Li had won the singles title, adding to her two Pan American Games singles crowns and sole Commonwealth Games gold.

Her team-mate Brittney Tam will hope to win the title for the second time.

She is seeded second, followed by American players Crystal Pan and Disha Gupta.

Brittney Tam is among the favourites in the women's singles ©Getty Images

Brazil's Ygor Coelho de Oliveira begins as favourite in the men's competition.

The 22-year-old has won the singles for the past two years.

He could face competition from Canada's Jason Ho-shue, who was runner-up to the Brazilian last year.

Competition will begin tomorrow and run until Sunday (April 28).