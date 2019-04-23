The team devising the Opening Ceremony of the Lima 2019 Pan American Games is being led by the experienced Francisco Negrin, who began work this week for the Italian company Balich Worldwide Shows.

Negrin had been involved in two Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Pan American Games, as well as the Parapan American Games.

"As director of the Opening Ceremony of the Pan American Games and creative supervisor of the other three ceremonies, I am working with an international team that integrates the best creatives in Peru,” Negrin said.

“We all want to teach, both to the international and local public, what can be created in this country.

"In particular, we want it not to be typical of what is already known about folklore, archeology, nature – but rather a vision of today and the future of Peru."

Italian creative director Francisco Negrin is in Lima working on his third Pan American and Parapan American Opening and Closing Ceremonies ©Lima 2019

Negrin has directed more than 60 acclaimed productions at world-famous venues, from London to Sydney and from New York to Paris.

Among his greatest successes was the Opening Ceremony of the Asian Games Under the Roof and Martial Arts of Ashgabat in 2017, which with its 6,000 artists was the third-largest Olympic-style ceremony ever held.

Speaking of the expectations he had for his new artistic challenge, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Pan American and Parapan American Games Lima 2019, the director said: "We really want to surprise the world about what Peru is today and inspire the Peruvians, so they feel the pride of what they can create.

“Thus, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will leave a legacy, a new image of the country at the time of presenting itself to the world. "

The Opening Ceremony of the Pan American Games will take place on the night of July 26 with the 41 delegations participating in its first presentation at the National Stadium, and will feature a display of more than 1,000 artists on stage, including dancers, acrobats and live musicians.

The Closing Ceremony will be on August 11.

The Parapan American Games will begin with another Opening Ceremony on August 23, with its Closing Ceremony on September 1.