Greek veteran Dimitris Kyrsanidis and Hikari Izumi of Japan claimed International Gymnastics Federation Parkour World Cup victories as the latest International Festival of Extreme Sports (FISE) World Series event concluded in Hiroshima.

Kyrsanidis produced a superb technical display to win the men's freestyle final with a score of 27.50 points.

The 39-year-old topped the podium ahead of Johan Tonnoir of France, who took second on 25.50, with bronze going to Russia's Evgenii Aroian.

Izumi delighted the home crowd as she triumphed in the women's speed final, clocking 17.31sec in a thrilling end to the Parkour World Cup event.

The Japanese youngster was too quick for Aleksandra Schevchenko of Russia and Ukraine's Anna Griukach, second and third respectively.

Japan were guaranteed success in the final of the women's skateboard street event - a discipline due to make its debut on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 - as the entire field comprised athletes from the host nation.

Nishiya Momiji prevailed with a score of 88.00, two points more than second-placed skateboarder Fuuna Nakayama.

Horiguchi Rika earned the bronze medal after her routine was rewarded with a total of 80.00 points.

American Hannah Roberts won the women's BMX freestyle park competition, part of the International Cycling Union World Cup series, as she dominated the final on her way to scoring 91.25 points.

Lara Marie Lessmann of Germany did enough for the silver medal on 84.12 points, just 0.12 in front of another American, Perris Benegas, who finished third.