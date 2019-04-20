Switzerland's Christian Harmat claimed victory in the men's speed run event at the International Gymnastics Federation Parkour World Cup, held as part of the International Festival of Extreme Sports (FISE) World Series event in Hiroshima.

Harmat completed the 40 metres course in a time of 11.37sec to beat Dimitri Kyrsanidis of Greece and Dutch athlete Kevin Alsemgeest, second and third, respectively.

England's David Nelmes endured a miserable outing after finishing top in yesterday's qualification, finishing last.

The top six athletes secured a spot at the next stop on the FISE World Series in Montpellier from May 29 to June 2.

Give the crowd what they came for! 🙌🔥



Ryo Sagawa leads the Japanese boys to a podium sweep in the Skateboard Street Final at #FISEHiroshima. 🧹



🥇 Ryo Sagawa 🇯🇵

🥈 Ike Keyaki 🇯🇵

🥉 Aoki Yukito 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/uPLlkIDGze — FISE (@fiseworld) April 20, 2019

Aleksandra Schevchenko of Russia triumphed in the women's freestyle final after scoring 26 points.

Japan's Ikumi Hikari took second place on 21.75 points, 0.05 in front of Saskia Neville of the Netherlands.

Hosts Japan swept the podium in the final of the skateboard street event, which will make its debut on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020.

Ryo Sagawa sealed the gold medal with a score of 91.85 points to beat Ike Keyaki, whose routine was rewarded with 90.10 points.

Aoki Yukito completed the all-Japanese top three as he amassed 88.72 points.

The event in Hiroshima is scheduled to conclude tomorrow.