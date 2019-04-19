Britain's David Nelmes topped speed run qualification on the first day of action at the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Parkour World Cup, held as part of the International Festival of Extreme Sports (FISE) World Series event in Hiroshima.

Nelmes continued his strong start to the season as he finished ahead of Frenchman Valentin Dubois and Switzerland's Chris Harmat.

The Briton arrived in the Japanese city having triumphed in the speed run event at the Parkour World Cup in Chengdu last month.

FIG President Morinari Watanabe is among the attendees at the event in Hiroshima, the first World Series competition of 2019, as the organisation continues what some claim is an "encroachment and misappropriation" of the discipline.

Kevin Peraza of the United States was the leading performer in the International Cycling Union BMX Freestyle Park event.

Peraza finished first in today's qualification run, beating Logan Martin of Australia and Rim Nakamura of Japan, second and third respectively.

The US also enjoyed success in the skateboard street event, a discipline which will make its debut on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020.

Keychaud Johnson led the way with the best routine of the day.

He was followed by the Japanese duo of Ikeda Daisuke and Kaede Yoshikawa.

The FISE World Series event continues with the first set of finals tomorrow.