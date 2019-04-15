International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) will release a new strategic plan at the organisation’s General Assembly in July.

IBSA confirmed discussions on the strategic plan will open discussions at the Assembly in Fort Wayne, with the meeting set to take place from July 3 to 6 in the United States.

The plan will cover the period from 2020 to 2024, when the Paralympic Games take place in France’s capital city Paris.

The document is expected to cover finances, the future of the IBSA sports and classification.

IBSA promised members will be consulted on how the Executive Board plan to ensure the organisation is the world’s leading body for blind and visually impaired sports.

The General Assembly will also see Tokyo 2020 provide presentations ahead of next year’s Paralympic Games.

"Planning for the 11th IBSA General Assembly is going well and we are excited to announce the first few items which will be presented to our 120 members in July," IBSA President Jannie Hammershoi said.

"Despite it not being an election year there are still important decisions to be made by our constituents.

"Not least the IBSA Strategic Plan for 2020-2024 which will take us into a crucial period following the next Paralympics.

"It is vital that our membership comes together to decide what kind of organisation it wants IBSA to be in five years time."

An update will be provided by IBSA on the progress of a sports specific classification system for judo at its General Assembly in Fort Wayne in the United States in July ©IBSA

Hammershoi added: "Transformational progress is also being made within the IBSA sports, particularly around classification, and we have several updates to present in this area.

"Finally the presentations from Tokyo 2020 will give an insight into just how much or a turning point the next Paralympics could be for the sports and our movement as a whole.

"I strongly encourage all members to attend to be part of this historic occasion in Fort Wayne.

"I look forward to meeting them all there and am confident they will receive a warm welcome from our hosts, the United States Association of Blind Athletes."

The Tokyo 2020 presentations are due to be led by Kazuo Kondo, Toshihiko Yamada and Eita Otsubo.

The trio are the respective sport managers for goalball, judo and football five-a-side.

An update is also set to be provided by IBSA on the progress of a sports specific classification system for judo.

The General Assembly will take place alongside the IBSA Goalball and Judo international qualifier.

The qualification event will take place from July 2 to 9.

It will offer opportunities for athletes and teams to secure their places at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.