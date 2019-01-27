International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) President Jannie Hammershoi has claimed blind football, judo and goalball are fully deserving of their place on the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games programme.

The three disciplines, all governed by IBSA, were among the 22 sports confirmed for inclusion at Paris 2024 by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board.

The programme for the event in the French capital is unchanged from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Hammershoi said IBSA was "thrilled" at the three sports retaining their Paralympic spot and stressed the organisation will continue its development work to ensure they remain part of the programme.

"We are absolutely thrilled that blind football, judo and goalball are on the final list for Paris 2024," she said.

"We feel strongly that they all fully deserve their place as sports that are constantly growing all around the world.

"In the last few years we have invested and focused on promoting the sports, classification research and also strengthening our anti-doping efforts.

"It is great that has led to the sports securing a place at one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events."

Goalball retained its place along with blind football and judo ©Getty Images

Hammershoi added: "However the application process for the Paralympic Games gets more competitive every time. IBSA's work does not end here and we are not going to sit back.

"We are constantly assessing how we can improve and provide the conditions for all three sports to maintain their places long into the future."

Athletics, archery, badminton, boccia, canoe, cycling, equestrian, powerlifting, rowing and shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair tennis will feature at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

The decision will ensure badminton and taekwondo feature at the Paralympic Games for the second time, having been added to the programme for Tokyo 2020 at the expense of sailing and cerebral palsy football.

Cerebral palsy football had hoped for an immediate return having made it to the final stage of consideration for the Games but fell short in its bid for inclusion at Paris 2024.