East Timor has ratified the International Convention against Doping in Sport laid out by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The convention, which was adopted in 2005, is the practical instrument by which Governments formalise their commitment to the fight against doping.

It allows Governments to align their domestic policies with the World Anti-Doping Code.

East Timor is the 188th country to sign the Convention.

It leaves just seven countries worldwide yet to ratify the Convention – Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe, South Sudan, Afghanistan, Lebanon and Niue.

WADA President Sir Craig Reedie welcomed East Timor's decision to sign the UNESCO Anti-Doping Convention ©Getty Images

"It is encouraging for WADA and for clean sport that we can welcome yet another State Party to the UNESCO Convention," said WADA President Sir Craig Reedie.

"We are pleased that East Timor has shown its commitment to anti-doping in this way.

"Almost all Governments of the world have pledged their support to clean sport and vowed to ensure the UNESCO Convention is implemented and practised effectively in their respective countries.

"This is good news for the athletes of Timor-Leste and their competitors around the world.

"I know that Gobinathan Nair, director general of the Southeast Asia Regional Anti-Doping Organization (SEARADO), of which Timor-Leste is a member, is positive about the news and that the SEARADO will continue to provide expert assistance and support to them."



