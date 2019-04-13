Seventh seed Anthony Ginting produced the one surprise of an otherwise predictable series of semi-finals at the Badminton World Federation’s Singapore Open today to earn a place in tomorrow’s men’s final against world champion Kento Momota.

The 22-year-old Indonesian, who knocked out China's Olympic champion and fourth seed Chen Long in the quarter-finals, defeated Chinese Taipei’s second seed Chou Tien-chen 21-17, 18-21, 21-14 to progress in the BWF Super 500 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Top seed Momota defeated his predecessor as world champion, Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, 21-15, 21-18 in his semi-final.

Top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei had a struggle before reaching tomorrow's women's final at the BWF Singapore Open ©Getty Images

The women’s semi-finals went entirely to expectations as top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei came through to meet second seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the women’s finale.

Okuhara had a straightforward win over India’s fourth-seeded V Sindhu Pusarla, 21-7, 21-11.

But the world number one was made to work hard before beating Okuhara’s compatriot Akane Yamaguchi, the third seed, 15-21, 24-22, 21-19.