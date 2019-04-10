A group of 11 candidates are running to serve on the World Taekwondo Athletes' Committee from 2019 to 2023.

World Taekwondo had opened applications for the Committee in February.

Four members are set to be elected by their fellow athletes.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue can appoint up to two additional members.

Under the rules, no more than one athlete per country may be elected and male and female athletes must both be represented.

In 2021, the newly elected four members will automatically become candidates for the Committee’s next chairpersons, who shall sit as ex-officio members of the World Taekwondo Council.

The current chairpersons are Pascal Gentil of France and Nadin Dawani of Jordan.

Egypt's Hedaya Malak Wahba, a candidate for the World Taekwondo Athletes' Committee, won the Olympic bronze medal in the under-57kg category at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

The elections are due to take place during the World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester from May 14 to 18.

The candidate list features an Olympic medallist, with Egypt's Hedaya Malak Wahba taking bronze in the under-57 kilograms category at Rio 2016.

Stephen Lambdin of the United States and Lucija Zaninović Kuzmanić of Croatia also competed at Rio 2016.

Sudan's Almostafa Alsayed and Croatia's Nikita Glasnovic competed at the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships in Muju.

Hungary's Edina Brigitta Kotsis, Ukraine's Iryna Romoldanova and Pakistan's Najia Rasool participated in the 2015 World Championships in Chelyabinsk.

Making up the rest of the candidacy list is Britain's Benjamin Haines, China's Jingyu Wu and Malaysia's Khim Wen Yap.