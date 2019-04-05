Beijing 2022 executive vice-president Zhang Jiandong has claimed the first test event for the next edition of the Winter Olympic Games should set the benchmark for others to follow.

Last September, it was announced that the first official Beijing 2022 test event is due to be held at Yanqing District’s National Alpine Ski Centre, scheduled to be completed by this October, on February 15 and 16 next year.

It will be an International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Skiing World Cup, the first such event to be held in China, and will include downhill and super-G disciplines.

While he recognised that organisers lack experience, Zhang insisted during a recent meeting that a series of measures would be adopted to guarantee the success of the competition.

He also urged organisers to make full use of the test events to improve the management and operation of venues and competitions.

"As the first test event, the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup should set a benchmark for the following Olympic Games test events," he was reported as saying by official Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The first Beijing 2022 test event is due be held at the National Alpine Ski Centre in Yanqing District next February ©Beijing 2022

The Organising Committee for the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Yanqing consists of Beijing 2022 representatives, the Chinese Ski Association, the Beijing Sports Bureau and other related departments.

The event will be preceded by China's national Alpine skiing downhill tournament.

Last month, the deputy director of Beijing 2022's sports department claimed that most of the competition venues for the Olympics and Paralympics will be ready for test events next year.

Wang Yanxia, a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, also told Xinhua that China is preparing for 15 Olympic test ­events and five Paralympic test events this year.

He added that 1,000 domestic technical officials for all the 15 disciplines of Beijing 2022 have been prepared and that 25 international experts in planning and organising competitions were brought in last year.

Another 470 domestic personnel are said to have been trained through competitions held both at home and abroad.