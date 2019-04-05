Russian middle-distance runner Kseniya Savina and her husband have been charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) over allegations of complicity and tampering with a sample.

Savina is already facing a separate charge from the AIU from June, regarding the alleged use of the blood boosting drug erythropoietin.

The 29-year-old has now been hit by an additional charge of allegedly "tampering with any part of a doping control" and "complicity".

Her husband and coach Aleksei Savin has also been charged with the same offence.

According to Russian state channel Match TV, Savina has reportedly been sanctioned over the false use of a passport.

It has been claimed Savina used a Ukrainian passport from a friend from Crimea who was around the same age and looked similar to compete internationally in Belgium, the Czech Republic and Portugal.

The Athletics Integrity Unit has issued a notice of charge against Russian middle-distance runner Kseniya Savina for tampering & complicity under @iaaforg anti-doping rules.

International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) records suggest Savina, a runner of modest ability with a personal best for the 1500 metres of 4min 25.67sec, had not competed outside Russia since 2015, when the country’s suspension was introduced following allegations of state-sponsored doping.

However, it has been claimed she reportedly used the passport to contest international events over the past three years.

The IAAF's ban on Russia, first introduced in the wake of allegations of state-sponsored doping in November 2015, was extended for the 10th time last month.

The suspension means Russian athletes hoping to be given permission to compete at IAAF events must prove they are clean by showing evidence of their drug-testing history.

A total of 68 athletes from Russia have been cleared to compete neutrally so far in 2019.