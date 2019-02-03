The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) Women in Sports Commission chairperson Hamidan Bibi has stressed the importance of involving women in sport in Fiji.

The FASANOC Women in Sports Commission works to promote and provide opportunities for girls and women to be involved in sport and empower women to take up decision making roles within sporting organisations.

It also looks to achieve gender parity among the public regarding the recognition of the important role women and girls play in the engagement and development of sport.

As chairperson of the Commission, Bibi gave an interview to the Fiji Sun and spoke of the importance of developing women's participation in sport in Fiji.

She argued that women's involvement in sport would help reduce noncommunicable diseases in Fiji, teach women leadership skills and turn them into active citizens, as well as build their confidence and self-esteem.

Bibi also spoke of the objectives she wanted to achieve as chairperson.

The FASANOC Women in Sports Commission held a rugby clinic for young girls in Fiji last year to encourage their participation in sport ©FASANOC

"I would like to see more women and girls participate in any sport in any position without any barriers or discrimination," she told the Fiji Sun.

"I would also like to see as many youth (male and female) become involved in sport so that we can help make Fiji a more productive country with youth being active in all aspects of their life.

"I would also like to see more people volunteer in community service work, in particular women and girls, as well as youth joining sports committees and other areas and taking on leadership roles."

"Some women and girls have progressed to great heights, but there are many who have a lot of barriers to equal and effective participation, not just in sports but other traditionally held male jobs," she continued.

"The conditions need to be improved, in particular greater gender sensitisation among everyone and more opportunities needed to be provided and we are hopeful of achieving that."

The FASANOC Women in Sports Commission organised a sports clinic for young girls in the Fiji capital of Suva last October.

Participants practiced rugby skills and were encouraged to participate in sport.