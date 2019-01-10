The Fiji Sports Awards Committee has confirmed their annual awards ceremony for 2018 will take place on March 1, while the nominees will be announced on February 22.

Awards on offer include men's and women's Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year, Sports Photograph of the Year, male and female Young Athlete of the Year and Team of the Year, among others.

With the exception of the photograph award, the Committee say nominations must not be completed by the nominee themselves.

Additionally, the President or secretary of the National Federation for the sport in which they compete must endorse the nomination.

Last year Leone Nakarawa won the men's Athlete of the Year prize ©Getty Images

Any individual, club, school or National Federation can put someone forward for an award, with all those submitted considered by representatives from the Fiji National Sports Commission, Fiji Sports Council and Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee.

Only achievements from 2018 will be considered, with the date and name of the event specified, while the awards will be delegated based on the achievements of the nominee both on and off the field.

The presentation ceremony will take place at the FMF Gym in Suva.