The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee's (FASANOC) Voices of the Athletes (VOA) programme has been awarded the 2018 International Olympic Committee Olympism in Action trophy.

The programme was honoured for supporting sport and promoting physical activity, education, sports development, peace, sustainable development and sport at the service of humanity and gender equality.

The trophy was received in Suva by VOA champions Hilda Vukikomoala, a chess player, and Junior Valentine.

This was in the presence of FASANOC chief executive Lorraine Mar.

Hockey player Tessa Harman is among FASANOC's Voices of the Athletes champions ©FASANOC

The VOA champions are athletes from various sports federations who have either represented Fiji regionally or internationally, or are currently representatives of the country.

Others include hockey player Tessa Harman.

Harman served as a "young change maker" during the Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in October.

She participated in a unique programme of activities and workshops, featuring sessions on injury prevention, anti-doping, careers in sport and media training.