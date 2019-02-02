The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) has thanked those who walked the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon as part of a fundraising group #10golds24.

The group took part to raise awareness and financial support for an athlete welfare and preparation fund, helping athletes from the country prepare for the Olympic Games with the target of winning 10 gold medals at Paris 2024.

In all 42 people walked the course, either for the entire 26.2 mile distance or having joined in along the way.

That is said to be the largest number of participants since the marathon walk began in 2015.

In total the TTOC reportedly hoped to raise TT$1 million (£114,000/$147,000/€129,000), though the actual figure achieved has so far not been announced.

The #10golds24 campaign looks to raise money for Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic athletes ©TTOC

One of those to take part was 70-year-old Richie Rahlm, who finished the course in 5 hours 44min.

TTO President Brian Lewis paid tribute to his efforts.

"Ever since the TTOC marathon walk started in 2015 Richie as he is fondly called has led the charge to the Whitehall finish line," he said.

"He continues to be hard to peg back front runner for the TTOC #10golds24 marathon walk group."

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez and Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat also took part in the marathon walk group.

In all 183 athletes took part in the race from the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port-of-Spain to Whitehall.