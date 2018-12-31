Commonwealth Games sprint champions Jereem Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye were named sportsman and sportswoman of the year at the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) annual awards ceremony.

Richards was named sportsman of the year at the ceremony at the Hyatt Hotel in Port of Spain after winning the gold medal in the 200 metres at Gold Coast 2018, the first medalist from Trinidad and Tobago in the event since Edwin Roberts won a silver at Edinburgh 1970.

Ahye won the sportswoman of the year accolade after becoming the first woman from Trinidad and Tobago to achieve a Commonwealth Games gold medal, doing so in the 100m event.

Swimmer Dylan Carter was named TTOC Sports Personality of the Year after getting silver at the Commonwealth Games in the 50m butterfly and bronze in the same event at the International Swimming Federation World Short Course Swim­ming Cham­pi­onship in Hangzhou.

"It’s an honour for me to accept this award, it’s a big award with a lot of weight to it so, I’m happy," he said.

The People's Choice Award, voted for by fans online, went to cyclist Nicholas Paul, winner of three gold medals at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla in Colombia.

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee President Brian Lewis was among the speakers at the organisation's annual events ceremony in Port of Spain ©TTOC

"Firstly, I would like to thank God, because without him this season wouldn’t have been as fabulous as it was... it was really, really great," Paul said.

"I would like to thank the people who voted for me to win the award."

Fellow cy­clist Te­niel Camp­bell was given the Fu­ture Is Fe­male accolade, while swimmer Kael Yorke and track athlete Shani­qua Bascombe were named ju­nior sports­man and sports­woman of the year respectively.

Trinidad and Tobago President Paula-Mae Weekes, Min­is­ter of Sports Sham­fa Cud­joe and TTOC Pres­i­dent Bri­an Lewis were in attendance at the event.

Candice Scott, a former national hammer throw athlete, was the guest speaker.