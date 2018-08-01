Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) President Brian Lewis has confirmed the national governing body’s intention to begin distributing monetary rewards to athletes that have won medals at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla in Colombia.

The country has so far claimed a total of 24 medals at the event scheduled to conclude on Friday (August 3).

The haul is made up of seven golds, five silvers and 12 bronzes.

Through its #10Golds24 Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund, the TTOC will reward athletes with TTD$7,000 (£800/$1,000/€900) for a gold medal, TTD$4,000 (£450/$600/€500) for silver and TTD$2,500(£300/$375/€300) for bronze in individual events.

For team events, each athlete will receive TTD$3,000 (£350/$450/€400), TTD$2,000 (£225/$300/€250) and TTD$1,000 (£115/$150/€130), for their respective gold to bronze-medal finishes.

"I believe that a performance-based medal bonus is the best way for the TTOC to go," Lewis told Newsday.

Track cyclist Nicholas Paul has been a star performer for Trinidad and Tobago at Barranquilla 2018 ©Getty Images

Swimmer Dylan Carter has won three of Trinidad and Tobago’s seven gold medals at Barranquilla 2018, coming out on top in the men’s 100 metres freestyle, 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly events.

Track cyclist Nicholas Paul has also been a stand-out performer, winning the men’s one kilometres time trial and men’s sprint, and contributing to his nation’s success in the men’s team sprint along with Kwesi Browne and Njisane Phillip.

Teneil Campbell, meanwhile, tasted victory in the women’s road cycling race.

"The medal success to date is encouraging" Lewis said of Trinidad and Tobago’s performance to date.

"Those who have won medals now have to step up to the next level - to the Pan American Games and [the] Tokyo 2020 [Olympic Games].

"The medal haul] at the CAC Games clearly signals the dawn of a new era...but there is still much work to do."