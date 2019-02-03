The Badminton World Federation (BWF) admit they are "delighted" that their sport will feature as one of the 22 sports on the programme at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) formally announced which sports would feature in Paris at a Governing Board meeting in London, with badminton set to keep its place after making its debut at Tokyo 202.

"This is fantastic news for our players and wider badminton community that we have been accepted into Paris 2024 and we will be part of the Paralympic Games cycle for another four years," BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer said.

"The decision provides us with a great opportunity to build upon all the hard work that has been done in the lead up to Tokyo 2020 and continue to create awareness of the sport and our development initiatives for the foreseeable future.

"France, like Japan, has a strong link to Para-badminton and we look forward to our athletes being able to showcase the sport on the highest stage."

Para sailing was one of several sports to miss out on a spot at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

International Para-badminton tournaments have been held since the 1990s, with the first World Championships held in The Netherlands in 1998.

A group of 11 international events are being held this year as qualification tournaments for Tokyo 2020, including the 2019 World Championships in Basel in Switzerland.

BWF vice-president of Para badminton Paul Kurzo revealed he is "proud" of the sport’s inclusion at Paris 2024.

"The BWF thanks the IPC for the consideration and good cooperation in the past, and we look forward to this relationship evolving in the coming years."

Other sports to have been confirmed for Paris 2024 include goalball, judo and blind football.

Sailing missed out on its chance to be reinstated, while golf, karate, Para dance sport and powerchair football all also missed out on a place.

Sailing did feature in Rio in 2016 but is not on the programme for Tokyo 2020.