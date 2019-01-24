Japan's top seed Shingo Kunieda will not fight for a 10th Australian Open title after losing in the semi-finals of the men's wheelchair singles today.

The 34-year-old, who is the only player to have retained the men's wheelchair singles title at the Paralympic Games, fell to a three set defeat against Sweden's Stefan Olsson 4-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Playing in the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Olsson was able to break Kunieda twice to take the first set but was then broken three times himself in the second as the Japanese player levelled the match.

With his superior ranking and incredible Australian Open record, one might have then expected Kunieda to push on, but instead it was Olsson who broke first in the third.

After initially progressing on serve, Olsson managed to force two break points at 4-3 and took the second, to set up a chance to serve for the match.

Making no mistake, he then took his own service game for the loss of just one point to seal the match.

He will now play Argentina's second seed Gustavo Fernandez, who saw off Frenchman Stephanie Houdet on court seven in another three-setter, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson won the quad doubles title in a tense victory over Andy Lapthorne and David Wagner ©Getty Images

In the women's draw both semi-finals finished in straight sets.

Diede de Groot, who reached the final of all four Grand Slams last year, saw off her Dutch compatriot Marjolein Buis 6-3, 6-2 on court seven, while on the other side of the draw Japan's Yui Kamiji beat another Dutchwoman in Aniek van Koot 6-1, 6-4.

Elsewhere, the quad doubles tournament final was held, as Australians Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson defended their title.

In a dramatic final the home pair saved a championship point to beat Andy Lapthorne and David Wagner of Britain and the United States 6-3, 6-7, 12-10.

"We pride ourselves on playing till the last point," Alcott said.

"I pride myself on being level headed the whole time.

"I think that really helped us."

While the wheelchair singles players will have a break tomorrow, action will continue in the doubles draws and the quad singles.