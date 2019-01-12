France’s Stephane Houdet overcame Japan’s Shingo Kunieda to reach the final of the Bendigo Wheelchair Tennis Open in Australia.

Houdet produced an impressive performance to upset the tournament top seed in the International Tennis Federation Super Series event at the recently re-developed Bendigo Tennis Centre.

He emerged as a straight sets 7-5, 6-2 winner to advance to the final of an event acting as a warm-up to the Australian Open.

Houdet is now set to face the challenge of second seed Gustavo Fernandez, as the Argentine beat Britain’s Gordon Reid.

Fernandez clinched a 6-3, 6-3 win in his semi-final match.

Having gone head-to-head in the men’s singles, Reid and Fernandez clinched the doubles title together as they beat Houdet and fellow Frenchman Nicolas Peifer 6-3, 6-3.

In the women’s competition, top seed Yui Kamiji came from a set down to beat China’s Hui Min Huang 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 in their singles semi-final.

The Japanese star is scheduled to face the Netherlands’ Aniek Van Koot, who overcame South Africa’s Kgothatso Montjane 6-1, 6-2.

Yui Kamiji progressed to the women's singles final ©Getty Images

Kamiji already secured the doubles title with the Netherlands’ Marjolein Buis.

The duo earned a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 win over Britain’s Lucy Shuker and Manami Tanaka of Japan.

Dylan Alcott kept hopes of home success alive as the Australian won his quad singles semi-final match.

The tournament top seed beat Japan’s Koji Sugeno 6-2, 6-3.

He is now due to face the United States’ David Wagner, a 7-5, 6-3 winner against Britain’s Andy Lapthorne.

Approximately 150 kilometres north of Melbourne, the Bendigo Tennis Centre is staging the first of three weeks of international wheelchair tennis in Victoria, culminating in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, from January 23 to 26.

Action is due to conclude tomorrow.