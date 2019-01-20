Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a stunning display to beat defending champion Roger Federer in four sets in the fourth round of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Tsitsipas is considered as one of the rising stars of the sport, who could ultimately succeed greats of the sport like Federer.

He presented Federer with his first major test of the Grand Slam as the Swiss sought to continue his pursuit of a third straight title.

Tsitsipas, who has admitted to idolising Federer, showed resilience in the opening set as he fended off break points to force a tie-break.

The 20-year-old ultimately succumbed to Federer in the tie-break.

Both players continued to hold serve throughout the second set, leading to Tsitsipas levelling the match by winning a tie-break of his own.

Tsitsipas seized control of the match by breaking Federer to win the third 7-5, before completing the biggest win of his career by triumphing in a fourth set tie-break.

Federer was left ruing the 12 break point opportunities he had during the match, which he proved unable to take as his pursuit of a seventh Australian Open title was ended.

Victory saw Tsitsipas advance to a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time in his career, where he will take on Roberto Bautista Agut.

The Spaniard won in five sets for the third time in four matches as he overcame Croatia’s Marin Cilic 6-7, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

His fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal has enjoyed a more serene run to the quarter-finals as the second seed is still yet to drop a set.

The 2009 champion thrashed the Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych 6-0, 6-1, 7-6.

Angelique Kerber suffered a surprise defeat in the women's singles event ©Getty Images

Nadal will now meet the United States’ Frances Tiafoe, who beat Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 7-6, 6-7, 7-5.

World number two Angelique Kerber suffered a surprise defeat in the women’s singles event.

The German was stunned by the Danielle Collins of the US, who overcame the three-time Grand Slam winner 6-0, 6-2.

Collins, who is featuring in the Australian Open main draw for the first time, will face Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the last eight.

Pavlyuchenkova came from a set down to beat the United States' Sloane Stephens 6-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Home hopes were kept alive in the women’s singles draw by Ashleigh Barty, who reached a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time.

She came from a set down to beat Russia’s Maria Sharapova 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Barty will now play the Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitová, who beat the United States’ Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-1.